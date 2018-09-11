× Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City – A traffic stop ended in an officer-involved shooting late Monday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop near N.W. 36th and MacArthur.

According to police, when the vehicle stopped the driver came out carrying a firearm.

At some point after the suspect exited the vehicle the officer fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported in unknown condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.