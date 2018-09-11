Prague woman’s homicide remains unsolved 36 years later

PRAGUE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for answers in an unsolved homicide.

On March 5, 1982, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Sherry Lakins was found dead in her home on West 7th St. in Prague.

Lakins was found by her then six-year-old son, who reported that his mother’s throat was “cut open.”

Her cause of death was strangulation and multiple stabs wounds.

Lakins, who worked at Boley schools, was last seen alive on March 4, 1982, between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the driveway of her home.

No arrests have been made in her murder.

If you have any information, call OSBI’s tipline at 1-800-522-8017.

All callers can remain anonymous.