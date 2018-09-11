× Scammers acting as police, calling Okmulgee residents

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Scammers in Okmulgee are impersonating police officers to get residents’ credit card information.

The suspects have been calling from 918-739-0410 and identifying themselves as ‘Lieutenant Wells’ or ‘Lieutenant Kelly.’

They’re telling citizens that they have unpaid fines and if they don’t pay over the phone a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know there is no Lieutenant Wells or Lieutenant Kelly.

If you think you were contacted by the Sheriff’s Office or you were a victim of the scam, you can verify the call with the office at 918-756-4311.