Sooners Relish Challenge of Road Games

Oklahoma's football team faces their first road game of the season this Saturday at 11:00 am at Iowa State.

But road games are not something the Sooners have shied away from and their success against the Cyclones on the road goes back for decades.

OU enters this weekend having won 16 straight true road games, the second longest streak in school history.

Oklahoma has also won 23 straight games in Ames, the longest road winning streak in one series in the nation.

Iowa State's last home win vs. OU came in 1960, three days before John F. Kennedy was elected president.

OU guard Ben Powers says he actually prefers to play on the road.