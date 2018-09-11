× Texas man charged with manslaughter in wrong-way crash that killed Bethany mom

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – A Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a wrong-way crash that killed a Bethany mom three months ago.

Annie Lillard was driving in Murray County along I-35 on June 5 when she was hit head-on by a truck driving down the wrong way on the interstate.

“About 5:15 yesterday afternoon, our Ardmore officers started receiving calls of a vehicle heading the wrong way on the interstate,” Captain Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 on June 6.

OHP says the driver, 58-year-old Stanley Reyes, crashed head-on into Lillard’s vehicle, hitting and killing her instantly.

“The suspect, that southbound driver that was in the wrong lanes, was probably under the influence,” Cpt. Timmons said.

According to KXII, Reyes had oxycodone and fentanyl in his system. He had a blood alcohol content of .02, but troopers believe it was higher at the time of the crash.

Reyes was arrested in Irving, Texas, on Monday, and was charged with manslaughter.

He is also charged with having an illegally modified shotgun while under the influence.