Two inmates back in custody after escaping Greer County jail

Posted 10:48 am, September 11, 2018, by

GREER COUNTY, Okla. – Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail over the weekend are back in custody.

Officials said Duke Surrell and Collin Pantoja escaped from the jail Sunday night and then stole a vehicle from Mangum. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Russell/Centralvue Road.

Duke Surrell

Around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Mangum police said Surrell was taken back into custody.

Not long after, they also announced that Pantoja was caught.

Collin Pantoja

It is unknown where they were both located.

They were returned to the Greer County jail.