Two people killed in crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Two people were killed in a crash in Tulsa Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near 41st and Yale around 7 p.m.

Tulsa police say a car was trying to turn left onto 41st St. when a truck slammed into the rear of it.

Two people in the car were killed in the crash.

The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

Police tell FOX 23 the intersection is known to be dangerous.

“Obviously we have several accidents here a lot, you know, throughout the month,” said Sgt. Kurt Dodd with the Tulsa Police Department. “You know, 15 years ago, I was in a police car and I was in an accident here. So, this is definitely an intersection where people need to slow down.”

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.