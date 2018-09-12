× 2 apparently unrelated inmate deaths reported at Oklahoma prison

MCALESTER, Okla. – Two apparently unrelated inmate deaths have been reported at an Oklahoma prison.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the two inmates died in separate incidents Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

DOC said the first death was discovered after midnight in the maximum-security prison for men’s infirmary. The inmate was found dead in his bed inside the unit.

The second death was discovered around 11:30 a.m. OSP correctional officers discovered the inmate dead inside his cell after his cellmate alerted them.

DOC is investigating both deaths. The state medical examiner will determine their causes.

The identities of the inmates have not been released at this time.