4 Seniors: items to make driving easier

OKLAHOMA CITY – Getting older can make many things we take for granted more challenging and that includes driving.

Vision, reflexes and simple things like neck flexibility change with age.

Instead of hanging up the keys– Savvy Senior editor, Jim Miller, says some simple gadgets can prolong your driving years

1. For those who have trouble getting in and out of the car

– car cane portable handle

– swivel seat cushion

2. For those who have trouble seeing

– All View rearview mirror extender

– blind spot mirror

3. For those who have trouble wit the seat belt

– seat belt grabber handle

– rigid seat belt extender

4. For those who need a better grip

– steering wheel cover

– key turner

– gas cap & oil cap opener

5. For shorter drivers

– foam wedge seat cushion

6. In case of emergency

–Bay Alarm Medical Alert System