Ada man allegedly kidnaps and abuses woman for almost a week

ADA, Okla. - Ada Police say what started as a plea for help at the Dollar General off of Main Street in Ada, ended up with a man behind bars after they learned he had been keeping a woman against her will.

Ada Police say a 28-year old woman was walking near Rosedale Cemetary when a man asked if she needed a ride. She got in the car thinking she was going to a friends house, but that wasn't the case.

"She realized that they weren't going to that house and what ensued was a several days of horror for this young woman," said Ada Public Information Director, Lisa Bratcher,

Police say that man was 34-year-old James Jordanoff, who took the woman to his home and, for about a week, physically and sexually abused her. It wasn't until September 10th that the woman was able to get help when she walked into Dollar General store.

"The clerk noticed the man was being aggressive towards the woman and she had bruising on her face and things so, as they were leaving, the woman mouthed to the clerk 'help me, help me,'" said Bratcher.

According to Bratcher, police were contacted and they found Jordanoff at his home and, after a short pursuit on foot, took him into custody. The woman was taken into protective custody.

Police say Jordanoff is facing several charges including kidnapping and rape and is being held at the Pontotoc County jail without bond.