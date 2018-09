× Authorities responding to building hit by car in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. – Police are on scene at a building hit by a car just after 5 p.m.

The car hit a strip mall, but luckily ran into the part of the building that was vacant.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There are some bricks misplaced and a pane of glass broken, but no major damage has been reported.

We will keep you updated.