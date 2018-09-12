Body cam video shows Creek County deputies arrest man for drugs, loaded firearms

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested following a traffic stop in Creek County.

It started when deputies pulled over a vehicle after watching the driver, Bobby Joe Hurt III, make a turn with no signal.

Deputies asked Hurt to step out of the vehicle after he continued to make movements to the center console.

A check of Hurt’s records showed he had a revoked driver’s license.

“As he was getting the driver out, he noticed the driver had something in his pocket and started asking the driver, the driver admitted that he had methamphetamine in his front left pocket,” said Chief Deputy Fred Clark.

Body cam video obtained by FOX 23 shows the deputies search Hurt’s vehicle.

The deputy found two scales, multiple syringes and two loaded guns, which had the serial numbers filed down on them.

Hurt’s mother told FOX 23 she was not happy about her son’s arrest, but was grateful that he told the truth about the drugs.

“He’s a very respectful, young man. He’s just got with the wrong crowd. He’s doing the wrong things right now,” she said.

Hurt does have previous felony arrests, with his last one happening in September of 2017.