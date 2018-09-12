One person dead, another injured after stabbing in Carnegie, FBI says 

CARNEGIE, Okla. – One person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in Carnegie.

Officials with the FBI, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and local law enforcement, are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened on Indian Country land Wednesday morning.

The FBI says a man with multiple stab wounds was found dead near an abandoned residence. A female victim was also found with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.