FBI investigates fatal stabbing in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Okla. - A man was found dead and a woman stabbed in Carnegie.

FBI agents along with agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating.

The mans body was found near an abandoned home.

Neighbors say they're scared.

“It just takes a lot of rage to do that to somebody and a lot of anger and I just don`t understand it,” said Sandra Nix

Crime scene tape and police cars lined up and down Sandra Nix's street this morning.

“Pretty shook up,” said Nix. “ I think it`s a shock to anybody in this town, whether you live by it or not. I mean, things like that just don`t happen in our little town. It makes me want to move.”

She says when she found out a man was murdered, she knew who it was.

“I thought he was a really nice guy,” said Nix. “I wouldn`t have hired him to come mow the yard if I didn`t think he was somebody I could trust to come over here and do things.”

Federal agents say the man was stabbed several times.

A woman who also stabbed was rushed to the hospital.

Nix says this now puts her on high alert.

“When you`re that close to it and you`ve got a child it kind of puts some fear in you,” said Nix. “You see these people walk down your street and to think somebody with them is a murderer, you would`ve never known.”

She says as a mom, she can't imagine what the family of the man who was killed is going through.

“My prayers are with the families,” said Nix. ”I mean, there are just no words. no words you can say when something happens like that.”

Officials have not yet released the name of the man that was killed.