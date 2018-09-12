× Frankie Valli set to perform at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Frankie Valli is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in November.

Valli came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons.

The successful Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys chronicles the life and times of Valli and his group with classic songs such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The play is entering its third sold-out year.

His first new studio album, In Romancing The 60’s, will be released on October 2.

He is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on November 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 14.

