× Helicopter Search and Rescue Team of Oklahoma Task Force 1 requested to assist with Hurricane Florence

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 – Helicopter Search and Rescue Team – have been requested to assist with the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

The HSART is a new component of the Oklahoma Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, and is a partnership between the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.

The team is comprised of rescue swimmers from the Oklahoma City and Norman Fire Departments, pilots and aircraft from the Oklahoma Air National Guard and equipment that has been provided by the Office of Homeland Security and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The specialized helicopter rescue team is one of seven currently operated across the Untied States.

The team will meet in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning and then head to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they will be met by the Air National Guard helicopters.