Midwest City man arrested in Kansas, suspected in wife’s murder

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City man is suspected in the beating death of his wife after she was found dead late Sunday night.

Gary Don Griffin, 58, was arrested Sunday by the Kansas Highway Patrol on an outstanding Texas warrant.

A warrant for first-degree murder was filed in Oklahoma County on Wednesday in connection to Cynthia Griffin’s death. Gary is currently in custody in the Butler County, Kansas jail.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Cynthia was found in a blood-spattered bedroom of her home in the 5700 block of SE 5th, face down on the bed, covered with blood. An aluminum baseball bat was found in the utility room, covered in blood and hair.

It was later determined Cynthia died from blunt force trauma.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a KHP trooper stopped on I-35 and spoke with Gary, who said his vehicle had run out of gas. The trooper noticed Cynthia’s identification hanging from the rear view mirror, that “Gary Griffin was acting strangely and told him the vehicle belonged to his wife.”

Gary was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation out of Bowie County, Texas and booked into the Butler County Jail.

The trooper contacted Midwest City police to do a welfare check at the Griffins’ home. Officers found a light on but no vehicles in the driveway.

Several hours later, a family member contacted the police department to do a welfare check after Cynthia had missed work for several days and were unable to reach her. That’s when officers found her body inside the home.

A Midwest City detective traveled to Butler County to speak with Gary. He told investigators his wife came home from work and “started nagging him about money.”

Gary told the detective he found a baseball bat inside the home, walked into the bedroom, where his wife was lying face down on the bed, and struck Cynthia in the back of the head with the bat. According to court documents “she looked back at him and hit her again in the head with the bat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.