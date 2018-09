OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are responding to a gas leak in the northwest side.

The leak was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Memorial and Penn.

According to officials, a high-pressure gas line was cut. No dangerous levels of gas have been detected.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

UPDATE | NW 133rd / N. Pennsylvania Ave | HAZMAT crews have arrived on scene. They detect no dangerous levels of gas, therefore no evacuations necessary at this time. Pennsylvania Ave. remains closed – DM 11:53 a.m. pic.twitter.com/PJ2fLvkjLz — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 12, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.