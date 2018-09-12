× Oklahoma Department of Labor gearing up for fair with ride inspections

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Labor has been busy inspecting rides ahead of the fair opening on Thursday.

Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Labor must inspect each fair ride before they open for fairgoers.

Oklahoma is one of 30 states that requires these inspections.

“Oklahoma has state level inspectors who are insight to inspect a ride before it can go into operation,” Melissa McLawhorn Houston, the labor commissioner, said. “They also have a third-party inspector that is required by the fair board. They have another third-party inspector that is required by the ride vendor, Wade Shows.”

The fair opens Thursday, September 13 through the 23.

