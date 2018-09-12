× One person injured after shooting in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured Tuesday night after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police responded to an apartment complex near NE 36th St. and Hiwassee Rd. around 10:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City police say one man was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the torso area.

Authorities believe the victim possibly knew the suspect, and was shot when he opened his door.

Officials describe the suspect as a black male, and have not released any other details due to the ongoing investigation.