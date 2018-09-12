× Police investigating fatal crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are investigating a fatal accident in Midwest City Wednesday.

Officials responded to the area near NE 23rd St. and Air Depot around 3:45 a.m.

Midwest City police say a truck traveling eastbound crossed over the center line, hitting an SUV traveling westbound.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.