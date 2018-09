OKLAHOMA CITY – A teen was hit by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area near SW 74th and Sherwood Ave.

Oklahoma City police say a 14-year-old was riding a bike when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police say the teen is talking, but it is unknown if they will be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Authorities are investigating.