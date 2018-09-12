“We’re all behind you,” Sooner fan battling brain cancer gets surprise call from Lincoln Riley

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman battling brain cancer got a big surprise when University of Oklahoma’s head football coach gave her a call!

Sass Balzer was shocked when Lincoln Riley called her, giving her words of encouragement.

Back in August, a doctor diagnosed Balzer with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

“I just wanted to let you to know that we are all behind here you in your fight,” Riley told Balzer. “You’re gonna do great. I just wanted to let you know all the Sooners, the team, are thinking about you, praying for you, and just know you’re gonna do great.”

Balzer’s daughter recently met Riley at the university.

“I got to meet your daughter that’s here at school, it sounds like she’s doing a great job up here,” Riley told Balzer. “We’re gonna go win this one this weekend for you, okay, dear? You take care and know that we’ll be thinking about you and you’re gonna do great and we’re all behind you, 100 percent.”