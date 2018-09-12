× Westbrook undergoes knee surgery, could miss preseason

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook underwent arthroscopic procedure on his knee, general manager Sam Presti announced.

After Westbrook experienced inflammation in the knee over the weekend, the former NBA MVP and his representation determined the best course of action was to have the proactive procedure done.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, with Thunder medical personnel present, performed the surgery at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

Westbrook will get reevaluated in about four weeks, and a further update will be provided then.

Thunder training camp begins on September 25, and their first preseason game is on October 3.