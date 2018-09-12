× Woman arrested after fleeing police, crashing stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who led police on a chase last week in a stolen vehicle was arrested.

On September 4, at around 5:30 p.m., an officer witnessed a truck run a stop sign at NE 28th and Creston.

When the officer ran the vehicle’s tag, they received a stolen car notification.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle near NE 36th and MLK, but the driver, identified as Rachel Ladd, 26, “accelerated and began passing vehicles in an attempt to elude.”

Ladd continued to drive northbound and then into southbound lanes of traffic. Officers terminated the pursuit because of this.

A probable cause affidavit says police then drove up to a vehicle crash at NE 63rd and MLK where Ladd had crashed into another vehicle.

Ladd ran from the vehicle and tried to escape, but was taken into custody. She was taken to the hospital where nursing staff found a small bag of marijuana in her bra.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for head injuries.

Oklahoma City police say the vehicle Ladd crashed in was stolen.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on several complaints including aggravated attempting to elude a police officer (a felony) and possession of marijuana.