CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A 36-year-old man died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in Custer County.

It happened near Weatherford on Wednesday just before 7 a.m. at the SH54 and CR 0950 junction.

Officials say Kasey Kliewer, of Thomas, had stopped to remove a battery that was in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle going southbound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.