Carnegie man found dead with multiple stab wounds identified

CARNEGIE, Okla. – A Kiowa Nation man found dead in Carnegie on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the FBI, the body of 32-year-old Byron Tongkeamah Jr. of Carnegie, was found at an abandoned residence on Indian trust land. Tongkeamah’s body was found with multiple stabs wounds.

A female victim’s body was also found with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she continues to be treated. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The FBI says the female victim will not be identified at this time “in an effort to protect her privacy.”

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.