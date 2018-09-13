× Food, rides and fun! Oklahoma State Fair officially opens

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair officially opened Thursday!

Fair officials have been gearing up for the big day for weeks.

The Oklahoma Department of Labor has been inspecting rides to ensure each one is safe for Oklahomans to enjoy. Throughout the entirety of the fair, they will stay on site to monitor the rides.

In addition to rides, games and exhibits, one of the main attractions at the event is the food.

Last month, officials released new foods and returning foods you will be able to find at the fair.

The Oklahoma State Fair opened Thursday and will run through September 23.

Hours are as follows –

Buildings:

Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival: (Closing times are at the discretion of management)

Monday through Friday: Opens at 1 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday: Opens at 11 a.m.

Outside Vendors:

Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Box Office Hours:

September 13 through September 22: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

September 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission into the fair –

Gate Admission:

September 13 through September 23, outside gate admission tickets are available at the ticket booths outside each gate

Adults (ages 12+) $12

Children (ages 6-11) $6

Children (ages 5 and under) FREE

Season Pass $30 (not available online)



For more information on the Oklahoma State Fair, click here.