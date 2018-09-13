Identity released of 2nd inmate found dead at Oklahoma prison

MCALESTER, Okla. – The identity of a second inmate found dead Wednesday at an Oklahoma prison has been released.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 56-year-old Bobby Bailey was one of two inmates who died Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was serving a life sentence out of Garvin County for shooting with intent to kill.

DOC said Bailey was found around 11:30 a.m. inside his assigned maximum-security cell after his cellmate, the only person other than him inside the cell, notified staff. Initial information indicates he was assaulted, and his cellmate is the suspect.

The first inmate found dead Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary was previously identified as 67-year-old Stanley Majors. He was serving multiple sentences, including life-without-parole for first-degree murder out of Tulsa County.

According to DOC, Majors was found at about midnight in the maximum-security prison’s medical infirmary.

Both deaths, which appear unrelated, are still under investigation. The state medical examiner will determine their causes.