Made in Oklahoma: Bacon Wrapped Sausage Bites

Posted 4:30 pm, September 13, 2018

Ingredients

  • 2 pkg Mountain View Smoked Sausage
  • 1 pkg Bar-S Thin Sliced Bacon
  • 2 T Head Country Championship Seasoning
  • 4 oz Griffin’s Original Syrup
  • 4 oz Seikel’s Old Style Mustard
  • 4 oz Head Country BBQ sauce
  • 1 box toothpicks
  • 1 box parchment paper

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Quarter the sausage links and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a tooth pick.
  3. Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.
  4. Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment separating where any may be touching.
  5. Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.
  6. Serve warm with ramekins’ filled with Griffin’s original syrup, Seikel’s old style mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.