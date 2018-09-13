Made in Oklahoma: Bacon Wrapped Sausage Bites

Ingredients
- 2 pkg Mountain View Smoked Sausage
- 1 pkg Bar-S Thin Sliced Bacon
- 2 T Head Country Championship Seasoning
- 4 oz Griffin’s Original Syrup
- 4 oz Seikel’s Old Style Mustard
- 4 oz Head Country BBQ sauce
- 1 box toothpicks
- 1 box parchment paper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Quarter the sausage links and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a tooth pick.
- Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.
- Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment separating where any may be touching.
- Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.
- Serve warm with ramekins’ filled with Griffin’s original syrup, Seikel’s old style mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.