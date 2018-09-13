× Man arrested after allegedly shooting BB gun at Oklahoma City police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to jail after he allegedly shot a BB gun at an Oklahoma City police officer earlier this week.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an Oklahoma City police officer advised he needed another unit to a home near NW 10th and Rockwell “due to a subject firing a BB gun at him from a window.”

When the second officer arrived, the first officer said 34-year-old Steven Burwell was in a window and had fired a BB gun at him.

Burwell eventually gave up and surrendered to police.

According to a police report, the first officer was at the home in reference to a burglary call in which Burwell was the suspect. A woman who lived in the home said Burwell was allowed in the residence.

Witnesses near the scene told police they saw Burwell shoot the gun out of the window.

Burwell was arrested on charges of disarming a firearm in public and pointing a firearm at another.