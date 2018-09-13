Man arrested in fatal Shawnee shooting formally charged with first-degree murder

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A man arrested last month as a person of interest in a homicide was formally charged with first-degree murder in the case.

On August 27, at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Broadway St. and Dewey St. in reference to a homicide.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a white male and an Indian male arguing in the street.

“Witnesses in the area saw a white male and an Indian male, later identified as Mark Anthony Little, arguing in the street,” said Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford. “The white male pulled out a firearm and shot Little.”

Little was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The white male was identified as Wayne Eric Dyke Jr., 21, and he was arrested as a person of interest two days later.

On Wednesday, Dyke was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with first-degree murder – deliberate intent, according to the Shawnee News-Star.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.