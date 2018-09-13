Man who allegedly cleaned out truck on Garfield County road tracked down by game wardens

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – A man who allegedly dumped a load of trash from his truck on a road in Garfield County was tracked down by game wardens – and then had to clean up.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, on the opening morning of dove season, Game Warden Blake Cottrill came across a large pile of trash on a road.

Officials describe the man as being young, but did not release his age, and said he “decided to clean out the bed of his truck on one of the Garfield County dirt roads.”

Cottrill was able to track the man down and issued him a citation for littering.

The man also went back and removed the trash from the road.