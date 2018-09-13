× Oklahoma couple arrested after children found covered in filth

ENID, Okla. – A couple was arrested after investigators say they found their children living in filth.

Timothy and Kassandra Harris were arrested for felony child neglect.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were at a McDonald’s restaurant when they noticed Kassandra Harris. She allegedly left two of her small children in a van that was still running.

Authorities confronted Harris and the children were pulled from the car, allegedly covered in filth and insect bites.

They say Kassandra Harris didn’t have a driver’s license and her husband, Timothy Harris, arrived on his bicycle to drive them home.

In the home, investigators say they found a two-year-old child asleep and another adult in the home.

Deputies say the home was covered in trash, feces and bugs.

The couple also has two other children who are in school.