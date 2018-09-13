× Oklahoma farmers markets accepting SNAP

Oklahoma has several farmers markets that are accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this fall.

There are 40 farmers markets accepting SNAP and Senior Farmers Market benefits across the state.

To find a SNAP-accepting farmers market near you, click here.

The SNAP benefit varies from family to family according to income, family size, and available resources.

What CAN you purchase with SNAP benefits?

Food items for the household

Vegetables (fresh, frozen, or canned)

Breads and cereals

Fruits (fresh, frozen, or canned)

Meat, fish, and poultry

Dairy products

Plants and seeds which produce food for the household to eat

To learn more about the SNAP application or apply online visit the OKDHSLive website.