Oklahoma man convicted in hate-crime killing dies in prison

McALESTER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a man serving a life sentence for the hate-crime killing of his Lebanese neighbor has died.

Department spokesman Matt Elliott said Thursday that 63-year-old Stanley Majors was found dead Wednesday in his bed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Majors was in the prison infirmary. No information about his condition has been made available.

A second death was also reported at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary Wednesday, but officials say the two deaths are unrelated.

Jurors convicted Majors in February of first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors alleged Majors killed Jabara after bombarding him with racial insults in a feud with Jabara’s family that lasted several years.

Defense attorneys argued that Majors showed signs of dementia and had problems with his long-term memory, but a mental competency examination found Majors competent to stand trial.