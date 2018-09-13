× Oklahoma woman battling cancer to receive bone marrow transplant from her 14-year-old daughter

JONES, Okla. – A woman, who has battled liposarcoma, thyroid cancer and is now battling leukemia, will receive a bone marrow transplant from her 14-year-old daughter.

“The first time I went through this, I continued to stay really positive and never really saw myself not beating it,” Tyra Sturdivan told News 4.

Since then, it’s been a long and tough road for Tyra and her family.

“In 2013, I was diagnosed with a very rare 23 cm, which is quite large, liposarcoma,” Tyra said.

Five rounds of inpatient chemotherapy and 32 rounds of radiation later, doctors made another heartbreaking discovery.

“Following that with my scans, they found thyroid cancer. So, we went through that,” Tyra said.

Then, this past April, Tyra was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Doctors at MD Anderson in Houston told her, once she reached remission, she’d need a bone marrow transplant to ensure a cure.

Tyra’s 14-year-old daughter was a match.

“She’s done everything for me. So, I’ll do everything I can to help her,” Charlea Sturdivan said.

The two will return to MD Anderson at the end of September, and Tyra will undergo the procedure at the beginning of October.