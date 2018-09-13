OU President may recommend beer sales at athletic events soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Beer in the stands at OU Sporting event could become a reality in the near future.

“I think if everyone can be big kids I think it will be a good idea...sports and beer, they go together," said Rusty Duncan.

Sooner fans are excited at the prospects of beer in the stands at home football games.

On Thursday, new OU president, James Gallogly mentioned the possibility of selling beer at OU sporting events at a board of regents meeting in Tulsa.

News 4 contacted his office and got this statement:

“President Gallogly is actively working with Athletics administration to evaluate beer sales at athletics events and anticipates bringing an item on that topic to the Board at its October meeting.”

If OU moves forward with sales at football games, they would be the fourth Big 12 school to do so, following West Virginia, Texas and, most recently, Oklahoma State.

OSU reports more than 4 thousand beers sold at their Thursday night season opener August 30th.

Selling beer could translate into big money for OU.

“I don’t know exactly where the money would go but I know the university is in debt so I think it would be pretty good,” said Trent, a Norman resident.

Some have worried that beer sales in the stadium would hurt businesses on campus corner on game days.”

“I think it actually might help because you can never have enough beer I guess,” said OU student Grant Norman.

Alcohol has been served off and on in the luxury suites since the addition of the east side upper deck back in 2003, but it appears OU is now strongly considering beer throughout the stadium.