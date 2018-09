× Person in wheelchair involved in a hit-and-run in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – A person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle near NE 11th and Lottie just after 7:30 this evening.

Authorities say that the person in what could have been an SUV hit victim and drove off.

The victim was transported to the hospital with “significant but non life threatening injuries.”

If you have any information, contact OKCPD at 405-235-7300.