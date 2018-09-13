× Rape, kidnapping charges filed against Ex-Cowboys, OSU running back

WICHITA, Kans. – Criminal charges have been filed against a former Oklahoma State University and Dallas Cowboys’ football player.

Last week, Joseph Randle was arrested in Kansas on a suspicion of rape charge.

Earlier this week, Randle was charged with multiple counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to KSN, on September 7, police were called to an apartment complex in Wichita, Kansas.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with injuries on her face, saying Randle sexually assaulted her.

Randle spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, on an array of charges. Several of them were related to him hitting three people with a car after an argument at a housewarming party.

His bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court on September 27.