This small town’s FFA program is playing in the big leagues

CARNEY, Okla. - In the small town of Carney, big things are happening in this Future Farmers of America (FFA) class led by teacher Lawson Thompson.

Studying plants, animals and agriculture are important, but there are other crucial skills these FFA students are learning to help them become successful.

"These kids not only learn about agriculture, but they`re exposed to some of the finest leadership development programs in the country. They're gonna have those college readiness skills to go from Carney to Stillwater at Oklahoma State or any university in the nation," said Thompson.

When the students are not in the classroom, one place they can be found is in their workshop where they build projects and use their STEM skills.

"In our ag mechanic shop, students apply those principals of measuring out projects, designing and working with the science and technology."

FFA student officer, Haleigh Ohl knows there are a lot or responsibilities when caring for animals like her lamb, Ralph.

"I`m going to take him to our big show in the spring," says Ohl, a freshman.

Cade Sellers, a sophomore, says being in the FFA has inspired him to go to college and do something unique.

"My biggest goal is to end up working at a zoo someday," Sellers told us.

"I love it because it has pulled me out of my comfort zone," Sarah McFadden, sophomore, talking about her boost in confidence.

Superintendent of Carney Schools, Melissa Newport knows the importance of a great FFA program.

"It`s not just the animal side of things but we`re providing a leadership opportunity."

Future Farmers of America in the classroom: another great example of what`s right with our schools.

