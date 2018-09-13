× Variety Care Expands Access to Public Health Through Hiring of New Providers

Variety Care continues its dedication to expanding quality, affordable health care to all Oklahomans through the hiring of new medical, dental, and behavioral health providers. Recent hires will help the growing community health care center expand their reach to local and rural communities.

Since Sept. 2017, 17 providers have joined Variety Care in various service areas including: medical, dental, and pediatric care, women’s and behavioral health. In addition to the monumental growth in staffing, Variety Care also recently opened the Britton Health Center, a state-of-the-art community health center offering family medicine, pediatric care, women’s health, dental, a drive-thru pharmacy, behavioral health and much more.

In her keynote message during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Variety Care Britton Health Center, CEO Lou Carmichael outlined the impact that the state-of-the-art facility would have on the medical workforce.

“We have to be visionary about what we want to see,” she said. “If you look a little farther with me what will see is healthier pregnancies, normal birth weights, lower tobacco use, lower obesity, recovery from opioid addiction through medically-assisted treatment and therapy, people who feel safe when they go to the doctor or dentist and welcomed when they come. We see the Britton Road Corridor coming back to life.”

Lisa Austin, APRN APRN – Family Medicine Suneela Bhoplay, MD Physician – Pediatric Medicine Vinay Bhoplay, MD Physician – Women’s Health Marisa Esparza, RDH Dental Hygienist Olakunle Folorunso, PA-C Physician Assistant – Pediatric Medicine Lisa Hays, APRN Women’s Health Mehwish Jan, DDS Dentist – Pediatric Dentistry Roxann Landgraf, RDH Dental Hygienist Arthi Matta, DDS Dentist – Pediatric Dentistry Brenda Nguyen, APRN Pediatric Medicine Steven Nguyen, DDS Dentist – Pediatric Dentistry Sarah Oelke, APRN Pediatric Medicine Tiffany Palmer, DO Physician – Pediatric Medicine Kourtney Peterson, APRN Family Medicine Daisy Saldivar, RDH Dental Hygienist Jessica Vaught, LPC Behavioral Health Therapist Robert Ward, MD Physician – Pediatric Medicine

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.

