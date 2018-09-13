‘Vietnam Memorial and Bomber Plaza’ to be built at Midwest City High School

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Vietnam Memorial and Bomber Plaza is planned for Midwest City High School, school officials say.

For several years, 1960-1970 Bomber classes have been working to the memorial and plaza to honor military veterans, including 22 of MCHS heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Vietnam.

The memorial will honor heroism and sacrifice of classmates who served when their country called.

The project, with the support of the Mid-Del School Board, MCHS administration and the City of Midwest City, is being built at an estimated cost of $250,000, with most of it already raised.

Granite, benches, flagpoles and other items are on order and demolition has begun in order to make way for construction.

Completion of the memorial is expected to be by Veterans Day in November.