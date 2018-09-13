× Winners of 9th annual Great TASTE of a Fair announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – The winners of the annual Great TASTE of a Fair competition have been announced!

The competition features food vendors contracted to participate in the 2018 Oklahoma State Fair.

Each food vendor was eligible to enter food items to be scored by a panel of judges. The judges are a variety of news anchors, radio DJs, journalists, food bloggers, a hometown hero and a wildcard judge.

The entries are separated into three categories: Sweetest of the Sweet, Slice of Savory and New to the Scene.

The winners are as follows:

Sweetest of the Sweet

First Place: Cutie Pies Concessions Watermelon Pie

Second Place: Coco Flow Chocolate Shoppe German Chocolate Brownie

Third Place: The Urb Express S’more Eggroll



Slice of Savory

First Place: The Urb Express Honey Pepper Bacon Dog

Second Place: MacTastic BBQ Mac N Cheese

Third Place: Rodney & Lisa Pizza BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone



New to the Scene

First Place: Layne Concessions Mac N Cheese Burger

Second Place: Harvell’s Ragin’ Cajun Bacon Chicken Sandwich

A Latte Love Coffee House Pina Colada Lemonade



First place winners of each item competed in the FAIRest of Them All title and an invitation to present the winning food item at the Oklahoma State Fair Chairman’s Party.

Winner of the FAIReset of Them All title:

Cutie Pies Concessions Watermelon Pie



Each vendor receives a participation banner to hang in their booth.

First place in each category will receive $300, a trophy and a Great TASTE of a Fair t-shirt. Second place will receive a $150 and a trophy. Third place will receive $50 and a trophy.

Click here for more information on the Oklahoma State Fair.