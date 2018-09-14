City officials give tour of Scissortail Park construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We're a little less than a year away from the completion of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

The 70-acre $132 million MAPS 3 project is set to be complete next June but, on Friday, officials gave a rare tour of their progress.

"Progress has been great on the park; very excited with where we are," said David Todd, MAPS program manager.

Crews hard at work about nine months away from the opening of the highly-anticipated Scissortail Park.

For parts of the park, right now, it may be hard to see past the piles of dirt and construction.

"It has a lot to offer," Todd said. "It has a great lake, great water feature, great fountain, has lots of green space, has lots of activities. The playground is going to be spectacular."

Some features are already taking shape.

"There will be a full cafe on the boulevard, and then this building we're standing here will be more of a concessions-type facility. Then there will be some other places," Todd said.

The Great Lawn Stage is taking shape. There, performers can face in either direction, either having the city's skyline or the Great Lawn in the background.

The Great Lawn is made to hold up to 15,000 people.

"It will appeal to everyone, I believe," Todd said.

A little something for everyone, especially for one family in particular. A big surprise, revealed for Mayor David Holt's father, who thought he was just stopping with his son for coffee.

"I burst into tears," he said.

Tears of joy for Stroud Holt when he learned his son had made an endowment in the name he and his late wife, Mary Ann. The mayor's mother passed away when he was only 14.

"I'm just so proud of him, and of course I'm overwhelmed by this," Stroud said. "I just wish his mother could be here to see it."

The mayor's private gift is the first to the park.

The park's endowment fund will help provide lasting support of the park sitting in one of the busiest parts of the ever-growing and changing city.

"It's really becoming an exciting place to be, and in June it will be a really neat place to be," Todd said.