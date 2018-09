× Fire crews on scene at a large fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Multiple fire crews are on scene at a large commercial fire in NW OKC.

Authorities say a detached garage near NW 19th and MacArthur is fully engulfed and they are using a defensive attack on the fire.

They have additional crews on scene to control embers, but the majority of the fire is knocked down.

There is no other information at this time.

We will keep you updated.