Oklahoma Task Force Swift Water Rescue team heading to North Carolina

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Task Force Swift Water Rescue team has left early Friday morning for North Carolina to help with rescue efforts following Hurricane Florence.

A team of 20 firefighters, police officers and support staff from all over central Oklahoma headed out to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with water rescues following Hurricane Florence making landfall.

“It’s going to be a big effort. It’s going to be similar to what we experienced last year with Hurricane Harvey,” said District Chief Brad Smith. “We have a mission for a seven-day deployment, then we add on two days of travel, there and back. So, we’re looking at 11 days.”

The team left just before 8 a.m. Friday.