× Police on scene at a shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in Midwest City near 10th and Midwest Blvd.

Officers are reporting the shooting occurred at a barber shop.

Police say there was an altercation inside the shop and the suspect shot the victims outside.

Authorities have the suspect in custody.

Two victims were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

We will keep you updated.