Cowboys and Broncos Scoreless After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team is hosting Boise State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater and the game is scoreless after one quarter.

Both teams had to punt on their first possession, then Boise State drove into Cowboy territory before OSU’s defense finally stopped the Broncos.

Haden Hoggarth missed a 27-yard field goal attempt, as it deflected off the left upright and the game stayed scoreless.

Oklahoma State had to punt on their next posssession and the quarter ended with Boise State having moved into Cowboys territory.

Taylor Cornelius is 1-for-5 passing for 9 yards and OSU has 15 total yards.

This is the first meeting ever between OSU and Boise State.