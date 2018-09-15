× Former OU player pleads guilty to wire fraud, defrauding investors

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A former OU walk-on has pleaded guilty in a Tulsa federal courtroom for his role in a scheme that defrauded investors of more than $875,000 that was used to promote his country music career ambitions.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says 31-year-old Timothy Paul Hamilton, Jr. admitted during a court hearing Friday he promoted false investment opportunities for various companies that claimed to produce and market sportswear and nutritional supplements.

T.J. Hamilton was a walk-on for OU in 2009 with former Heisman winner Sam Bradford.

His parents, Gena Catherine Hamilton, 53, and Timothy Paul Hamilton, 56, both of Collinsville, were also part of the investment scheme.

Timothy Hamilton faces up to five years in prison.

All three will be back in court on Dec. 13 for sentencing.